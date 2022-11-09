Public Health investigating fatal suspected meningitis case

Public Health is investigating a fatal case of suspected meningococcal meningitis in Nova Scotia's western zone.

A news release from Nova Scotia Health said the person, who attended Saint Mary's University, died in hospital over the weekend.

Bacteria that cause meningococcal disease are spread through secretions from the nose and mouth through activities like kissing or sharing food, drink, toothbrushes, utensils or smoking devices.

Public Health said it has contacted those who may have come into direct contact with the person.

"At this time there is no indication of increased risk to the general public or the Saint Mary's University community," said Dr. Jesse Kancir, regional medical officer of health, in the news release.

"Bacterial meningitis is not spread through casual contact, such as sitting next to or talking with someone who is sick with the disease."

No other cases identified

Public Health said no other cases have been identified, and that those who were directly exposed to the person can get antibiotics to protect themselves.

An email to the Saint Mary's community said Public Health's investigation does not involve any of the university's residences.

"I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this student and the entirety of the Saint Mary's University community impacted by this tragedy," said Tom Brophy, associate vice-president of student affairs and services, in the release.

Brophy said no further identifying details would be released.

There are no vaccines that protect against all causes of meningococcal meningitis, but Nova Scotia's regular vaccine program offers some meningitis vaccines. Vaccines for meningitis B are not part of the publicly funded vaccine program, but are made available to close contacts or people at higher risk of meningococcal disease.

Symptoms include fever, stiff neck, rash, sensitivity to light and changes in alertness.

