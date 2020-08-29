Environment Canada warns of high levels of air pollution amid multiple wildfires in western N.S.

Environment Canada is warning of elevated levels of air pollution for most of western Nova Scotia as multiple wildfires continue to burn in the area.

The weather agency issued the special air quality statement for Yarmouth, Digby, Shelburne, Annapolis, Queens and Lunenburg counties early Saturday.

Kara McCurdy, the fire prevention officer with the Department of Lands and Forestry, said there were seven active wildfires in the province, all in western Nova Scotia, as of Friday morning.

Two are in Yarmouth County, three are in Lunenburg County, one is in Annapolis County and one is in Queens County. She said the fires were contained except in Yarmouth and Lunenburg counties.

Environment Canada said smoke plumes from the forest fires near Pubnico in Yarmouth County, Lake Alma in Annapolis County and Saturday Lake in Lunenburg County will remain in the area due to light winds.

The agency said a southerly wind is expected to pick up later Saturday, moving the smoke northward. Air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

The Department of Lands and Forestry tweeted Friday that the fire near Pubnico was 15 hectares in size but was 50 per cent contained as of 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Friday update: Fire is 15 ha and 50% contained. Lands and Forestry crew, one helicopter and one volunteer fire department remain on scene. —@NSLandsForestry

Environment Canada said individuals may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with respiratory problems are especially at risk in the area.

Janine Muise, the regional emergency management co-ordinator for the area, said anyone with respiratory issues should leave the area.

The weather agency said forecasted rain is expected to improve the situation by Sunday morning.

