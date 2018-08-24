Smoke from western wildfires brings haze, reddish sun to Maritimes

Smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada has arrived across the Maritimes, causing hazy skies and a reddish sun, says Environment Canada.

The smoke is moving at a high altitude and is not expected to affect air quality in the region.

The smoke may make for some interesting sunsets and sunrises, said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

The smoke could linger into Saturday, he said.

Smoke in the skies over the Maritimes looks set to linger right into Saturday as well. Should make for some pretty interesting sunrise/sunset pictures across the region!<br>Here's the latest NOAA HRRR model outlook for smoke...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovaScotia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovaScotia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/newbrunswick?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#newbrunswick</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/NvxKxnn8CP">pic.twitter.com/NvxKxnn8CP</a> —@ryansnoddon

Downtown Vancouver as seen from the Lions Gate Bridge on Monday, Aug 20. Air quality in the city has improved since then, with the health rating dropping from "very high" to "moderate" Thursday morning. (Drew Kerekes/CBC)

