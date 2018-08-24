Skip to Main Content
Smoke from western wildfires brings haze, reddish sun to Maritimes
CBC News ·
A satellite image shows smoke from fires in Western Canada drifting across the Maritimes on Aug 24. (NASA)

Smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada has arrived across the Maritimes, causing hazy skies and a reddish sun, says Environment Canada.

The smoke is moving at a high altitude and is not expected to affect air quality in the region.

The smoke may make for some interesting sunsets and sunrises, said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

The smoke could linger into Saturday, he said.

Get the latest weather updates from CBC Nova Scotia meteorologist Ryan Snoddon at his live blog.

Downtown Vancouver as seen from the Lions Gate Bridge on Monday, Aug 20. Air quality in the city has improved since then, with the health rating dropping from "very high" to "moderate" Thursday morning. (Drew Kerekes/CBC)

