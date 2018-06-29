Smiling Goat owner suing several former employees, union

The owner of Smiling Goat Organic Espresso Bar is suing several former employees and a local union for hundreds of thousands of dollars claiming they "unlawfully conspired amongst themselves" to harm the company's revenue and defame the owner.

Two separate lawsuits filed on behalf of Kit Singh and his company, Hebron Hospitality Group, name a total of six former employees from the chain of local coffee shops, along with their union — Local 2 of Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

In March, a group of Smiling Goat employees publicly complained that they had not received their wages or that their paycheques had bounced. They spoke to media and held a protest.

More than half a dozen lawsuits by former employees and suppliers have since been launched against Singh or his company for unpaid bills.

While some of those cases are ongoing, an adjudicator ruled that Singh owed claimants money in three of those cases.

Claim of 'defamatory conduct'

Singh has fired back, claiming public comments by former employees have led to a loss of his reputation and revenue

In one lawsuit, Singh alleges that four former employees — a barista, two team leads and a manager — along with the union, engaged in "defamatory conduct," including participating in public rallies and in social media posts in which they suggested Singh had personally stolen wages from them.

None of the allegations has been tested in court and the defendants have yet to file a response to the claim.

Kit (Jagprett) Singh is the owner of Smiling Goat Organic Espresso Bar. (Southwest Property)

Singh and his company are looking for $250,000 in punitive damages, along with general damages for loss of reputation and future loss of income.

The statement of claim is also asking for $67,096.95 in lost revenue, from March 31 to May 31.

It also seeks "an accounting for income ... from a 'tip jar' that was set out and into which members of the public made donations" as well as any money acquired from a GoFundMe account that was set up for baristas.

The documents show that after March 25, 2018, when baristas spoke out, Smiling Goat started losing sales.

"During the months of April and May 2018, overall sales at each location were down by approximately 50%," the documentation says.

"Mr Singh did not use Hebron funds to take his children to Disney World. Further, in recent months to help finance the business, Mr. Singh personally advanced approximately $120,000 into the business, $40,000 from the sales of personal assets and the remainder through funds borrowed from family members," the statement of claim reads.

Second lawsuit on behalf of Singh's company

A second lawsuit filed on behalf of Singh's company argues former employees and the SEIU "conspired and encouraged employees not to quit their employment" so that they could vote in favour of joining the union.

The statement of claim argues a number of baristas at Smiling Goat's non-unionized locations quit their jobs just days after voting to join the union.

The claim is asking for $100,000 for "conspiracy to inflict economic harm" against four former employees at the union, along with more than $11,000 in lost revenue for three weeks following the mass resignation.

It also claims an additional $250,000 against the union and one former employee, arguing that they led a "conspiracy to affect a mass resignation to further their own economic interests."

Read more Nova Scotia news