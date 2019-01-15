Small fire at Dartmouth General forces patients to be moved temporarily

Firefighters were able to knock down a small fire at the Dartmouth General Hospital late Tuesday afternoon.

It started in an area of the facility that's under construction. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency said it was notified about the fire at about 4:22 p.m.

Some smoke spread through the building. Patients were taken to the cafeteria, but Halifax Fire said they have since been able to return to their units.

Halifax Fire said the fire was brought under control fairly quickly.