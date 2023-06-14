Few households applying for post-wildfire modulars, but N.S. minister expects that to change

Only a handful of households have applied for modular homes set aside for those displaced by the Nova Scotia wildfires this spring, but the province's housing minister says he expects the numbers to rise as more people get their affairs in order.

In July, the province announced it would spend $7.4 million to buy 25 fully furnished modular homes and make them available to rent for people whose homes were destroyed by the Shelburne County and Halifax-area wildfires.

Housing Minister John Lohr said since then, the government has received five applications, three of which have been approved so far.

"We were told by the Red Cross in the beginning this would be a marathon, not a sprint," Lohr told CBC Radio's Information Morning Halifax on Thursday.

"And we're aware that it takes time. It takes time for the site remediation, it takes time for people to sort themselves out."

Housing Minister John Lohr said 50 homeowners did show interest in securing a modular home when the program first started, but the process can be complicated. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Ben Jessome, Liberal MLA for Hammonds Plains/Lucasville, has been hearing from constituents that only a few people have been able to apply, and some are no longer eligible after securing a rental elsewhere.

He has urged the province to do a better job of co-ordinating aid and temporary housing for those who lost their homes.

"We just need to do a better job of meeting people where they really need the funds and not assume that maybe everybody wants a modular home," Jessome said. "We need to meet people where they need the most help."

A spokesperson with the province said those who were displaced who require financial support or rent supplements should contact the Canadian Red Cross for assistance.

Bill Lawlor, interim vice-president for the Canadian Red Cross in Atlantic Canada, said the organization will help those displaced with lodging expenses, whether that be in a modular home or other rental accommodations.

Lawlor said the Red Cross received $7 million in donations to help those affected by the wildfires in Atlantic Canada, not including matching funds from the federal government and the province.

He said financial assistance would be provided on a case-by-case basis, and as long as the expenses aren't already covered by insurance.

"It is important to note that some families are not yet ready for it. Now that doesn't take away from the families who are really ready for it and really urgently requiring some support," Lawlor said.

"But those conversations are continuing on a daily basis and it's important to know too that this interaction with those who have been impacted is not going to end anytime soon. We know that we will be working with families for the foreseeable future."

A floor plan and rendering for one of the two-bedroom modular units purchased by the province of Nova Scotia. (Kent Homes)

Those eligible to rent a unit will be able to place the modular home on their existing land, if they meet the appropriate criteria and can accommodate the unit.

Lohr said 50 homeowners did show interest in securing a modular home when the program first started, but the process can be complicated.

He said some people may have already secured housing, or they are still working to clean their property and have water and sewage hookups installed — which he said the government will assist with.

Still, Lohr said he expects more people will start applying for the modular homes soon. The government received two applications this week.

Lohr said once the modular homes are no longer needed, they will be repurposed elsewhere.

When asked whether these modular homes could be used to house other individuals seeking support, Lohr said the province is committed to doing what it can to solve the housing crisis.

According to data collected by the Elizabeth Fry Society in July, there are 178 people sleeping outside in the Halifax Regional Municipality, up from 85 in November.

Lohr said the province has been funding more affordable housing, including the Overlook in Dartmouth and modular trailer units in Halifax. The province has also been working with the Halifax Regional Municipality to speed up developments and construction.

"We know that the real issue is lack of supply," Lohr said.

"What we're seeing is unprecedented and across the province, so we're doing a wide variety of different types of things to help people find places to live and increase the number of homes available or apartments available to live in."

Information Morning - NS 7:55 Slow uptake so far on temporary modular housing for victims of Halifax-area wildfires The MLA for Hammonds Plains/Lucasville says very few homeowners have applied to rent temporary modular homes while their permanent homes are rebuilt. Housing Minister John Lohr responds.

