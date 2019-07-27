Slew of weapons calls keeps Halifax police busy overnight

A 19-year-old man is dead and another man suffered serious injuries after five separate incidents involving weapons in the Halifax area overnight.

Police are still looking for suspects after a 19-year-old Halifax man died of his injuries following a shooting yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, Halifax Regional Police responded to a slew of other weapons incidents overnight.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police were called to Mumford Road near the Halifax Shopping Centre for a report that a man had threatened someone with a gun.

Police arrested a 22-year-old Halifax man who was found with a pellet gun that looked like a handgun.

Police say the man got into an argument with some people in a pickup truck and fired at the truck, damaging the rear window.

No one was injured.

The man is facing weapons and mischief charges.

At 8 p.m., police say a teenage boy threatened two other teens with a knife in an attempted robbery at the Captain William Spry Community Centre in Spryfield.

The teens ran away and were not harmed.

Police say the three all know each other and police have identified the suspect. They say charges are pending.

Then, at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a man was attacked by two other men and robbed near the intersection of Wyse Road and Albro Lake Road.

Police say the victim was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Police are still looking for two suspects in that case.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Doolittle's Sports Bar & Grill on Tacoma Drive in Dartmouth for a report that a group was fighting outside.

While en route, emergency calls to police reported multiple gunshots heard outside the bar.

When the arrived, police found evidence that guns had been fired but found no suspects or anyone with injuries.

Police have not said any of the incidents are related.

