Slew of impaired driving collisions keep Halifax-area police busy

Police in the Halifax region responded to four separate impaired driving calls that resulted in collisions, Halifax Regional Police said in a news release.

Three men, aged 28, 29, and 56 and a 20-year-old woman are facing charges.

One man had a blood alcohol reading of over twice the legal limit while another man had readings that were three times the legal limit. The third man was charged with refusing a breathalyzer, assaulting a police officer and was issued a ticket under the Cannabis Act after a quantity of pot was found in the vehicle.

One of the collisions involved a marked police cruiser which was stopped to help a broken down motorist when it was struck from behind. The officer arrested the intoxicated driver.

The officer was later taken hospital for non-life threatening injuries then released.

Officers in Dartmouth were on scene Saturday morning of a fifth impaired driving complaint. Police said the investigation was still in the early stages and no decision on charges had been made.