Why a N.S. family must travel to Ontario in search of a good night's sleep

A Nova Scotia mother desperate to give her daughter a good night's sleep is speaking out about the lack of resources for children with sleep apnea in the province.

Sarah Poulin noticed soon after her daughter Fiona was born that her breathing was interrupted when she slept. Now at age seven, Fiona snores very loudly and struggles with hyperactivity and compulsiveness.

"Some nights she has night terrors. Plus, she's got dark circles under her eyes. I don't even think she knows what it's like to not be tired," Poulin told CBC's Information Morning.

She believes it's the same disorder that plagues her husband: sleep apnea, which causes people to stop breathing at night. It's estimated that 5.4 million Canadian adults have been diagnosed with, or at risk of experiencing, the disorder.

Poulin has been trying unsuccessfully to get her daughter tested so she can know for sure. But because there's no overnight sleep lab for children in Nova Scotia, her only option is to go to Ontario.

She recently learned that trip won't be covered by MSI.

Poulin said MSI denied her application because the medical consultant believed Fiona could have her tonsils and adenoids, the area above the tonsil, removed, and that would help with her snoring. It was also suggested that she might simply grow out of the problem.

Treatment different for kids

Poulin has already appealed the decision once without luck and is trying again. In the meantime, she's pleading with the Department of Health and Wellness and her local MLA to intervene.

While she's been told removing her daughter's adenoids and tonsils, which are the normal size, might help, she's reluctant to go that route.

"I don't want to do that as a first line of treatment. I want to investigate first to see if, is that really needed or can we do something non-invasive to help her?" she said.

Poulin's husband was diagnosed with sleep apnea a decade ago when a sleep test revealed he stopped breathing or had other events on average 73 times an hour. Since then, he's relied on a CPAP machine, which pushes air into his lungs so his throat doesn't close off while he sleeps.

Poulin believes CPAP therapy would also help Fiona. But because the machines work differently on children, she's been told she needs a proper overnight sleep test to know what settings will actually result in rest.

"There's a huge difference between adults and children when it comes to treatment of sleep apnea," she said.

This device, known as a CPAP mask, blows a small amount of pressure into the airway to prop it open and is used to treat sleep apnea. (Getty Images)

Sleep apnea is a difficult disorder to diagnose even in adults. That's because it happens at night when people are asleep and other symptoms like drowsiness can be shrugged off.

The Department of Health and Wellness said in an email it can't comment on a particular case but that "MSI covers sleep apnea treatment outside of the province on a case-by-case basis."

Right now, Poulin has more questions than answers but she knows for sure that her daughter isn't getting enough sleep and it's impacting her quality of life.

"All I know is that if she is sitting still for any length of time, say buckled in the car, she literally just passes out. She doesn't even know she's tired. She just passes out."