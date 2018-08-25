Documentary follows Saint John man's epic dogsled journey across Canada

In January 2018, Justin Allen of Saint John, N.B., fulfilled a dream that some might dismiss as foolhardy.

Driven by a love of dogsledding and a desire to expose more Canadians to the ancient Indigenous skill, he hooked up 12 dogs to a sled in Churchill, Man., to run all the way to New Brunswick. They travelled over tundra and frozen Hudson Bay, through Quebec's boreal forest and around flooded New Brunswick highways.

The CBC Absolutely Maritimes documentary 12 Dogs: The Run Home tells the story of Allen's epic journey.

Allen attempts to treat his dogs for snow blindness. (A still from 12 Dogs: The Run Home.)

Six years ago, Allen left his New Brunswick home to travel west in search of work in the film industry. Hoping to see some of the country as he made his way to Vancouver, he stopped in Churchill.

Accessible only by air or biweekly train or ice roads, Churchill is famous for Indigenous culture, polar bears, whales, and northern lights — all reasons why Allen wanted to visit.

After taking a dogsled excursion in Churchill, Allen was hooked. He decided to stay in Churchill to learn everything he could about the spirited animals.

Eventually he became a competitive musher and started to train his own dog team and fell in love with a local woman. His visions of Vancouver film sets vanished.

Allen rigs up a springtime alternative to his sled. (12 Dogs: The Run Home. )

Wanting to share his love of dogsledding, Allen, his fiancée and a friend came up with an ambitious plan to do a sled-dog run from Northern Manitoba to New Brunswick — a total of 3,500 kilometres at the height of winter.

"I wanted to do this because I love a challenge, so running across the country with my dogs was for our bond, for our relationship," Allen said.

Although he realized he would face bitter cold and uncertain terrain, Allen could not have foreseen all the obstacles he would encounter.

Allen's triumphant arrival in New Brunswick. (12 Dogs: The Run Home.)

"Everyone we talked to about crossing 'No Man's Land' along Hudson Bay said 'you're crazy' and when you're out there, you know why," Allen said.

The journey took three months, twice as long as they originally thought and nothing goes to plan right up to the arrival.

Watch the CBC Absolutely Maritimes documentary 12 Dogs: The Run Home directed by Chet Wesley and produced by Hemmings House Pictures of Saint John in collaboration with the CBC.

The documentary will air on CBC Television on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. AT and can be viewed anytime online.

