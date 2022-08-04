Brother, sister from Cole Harbour headed to Canada Summer Games in Ontario
Nate and Mya Slawter will compete in basketball and softball
Mya Slawter never dreamed of competing at the Canada Summer Games.
Not only will the softball player be in the Niagara region of Ontario later this week, she will also get to cheer on her brother, Nate, who is competing in basketball.
"It's really surprising and exciting for both of us," Mya told CBC's Mainstreet.
Nate called it "a blessing" to go with his sister "and we can share that opportunity and experience together."
Team Nova Scotia embarks on Friday for Canada's largest multi-sport event. Roughly 460 athletes, coaches, managers and mission staff will head to the Games running from Aug. 6-21.
The Canada Summer Games were supposed to be held in August 2021 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ready to get started
Despite the delay, Mya is excited to compete and to check out the teams from across the country.
"On my team this season, we've had our ups, we've had our downs, we've had everything in between. But we're ready to go, ready to come together as one and compete," she said.
For Nate, he will be playing basketball in an older age division.
"I was surprised at first because there's a lot of good players in the team and I just showed up to an open trial," he said.
"I went and I was just really surprised and I was really honoured to be able to be in consideration to be on that team."
'Easier for both of us'
It will be a family affair for Mya and Nate. Their parents and extended family will be in the stands cheering them on.
Mya said everyone is nervous but "I think it's going to be easier for both of us having them down there as well."
Lori Lancaster, Nova Scotia's chef de mission, said she can't wait to watch the Slawters play.
"I was emotional waking up this morning and so excited for athletes like Mya and Nathan to be able to experience the Canada Games," she said.
"There will be no experience like your Canada Games experience," said Lancaster, who competed in two Canada Games.
with files from Mainstreet
