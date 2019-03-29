First responders gather to pay tribute to fallen Truro firefighter Skyler Blackie

Thousands of first responders are expected to gather today to honour Skyler Blackie, the Truro firefighter who died following an incident during training.

The 28-year-old will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro. CBC Nova Scotia will be livestreaming the procession before the funeral.

The late Skyler Blackie, 28, of Debert, N.S., had been a volunteer firefighter since he was 18 years old. (Town of Truro)

Blackie, who lived in Debert, N.S., died in hospital 11 days after suffering a head injury during routine training at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley on March 9. Little is known about the incident except that it involved a fire extinguisher.

Blackie is survived by his wife, Erin, his parents and a brother and sister, according to his obituary.

