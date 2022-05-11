Ski Wentworth to install 2nd chairlift in time for next ski season
Ski Wentworth to become first N.S. ski facility with two chairlifts
It's going to be a busy summer in the valley of snow with the construction of a second chairlift at Ski Wentworth.
A $4.5 million investment will lead to fewer lineups and more runs down the hill for skiers next winter at the facility in Nova Scotia's Wentworth Valley.
"This will basically double our uphill capacity while decreasing lift lineups and wait times and put more people on snow," said Leslie Wilson, general manager and president of Ski Wentworth.
The installation of the new chairlift will not be a small task. Sixteen towers will need to be fixed into place on the hill as well as terminals at the top and bottom. Helicopters will be used to help with the heavy lifting.
A team of employees from chairlift manufacturer Doppelmayr are currently in the Wentworth Valley.
"There are five of them and they are taking charge of the construction project," said Wilson. "They have it well mapped out and they are telling us that if all goes well, we should have an operational lift by mid-September."
Ski Wentworth would become the first ski hill in Nova Scotia to have two chairlifts. While the 144 quad chairs and the equipment for it aren't cheap, the investment will also help with other tourism projects at the hill.
"We are also looking at building on the shoulder season in the fall, running the Fall Festival of Colours longer, for a whole month," said Wilson. "Eventually we have some longer-term goals of being a four-season destination."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?