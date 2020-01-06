Cape Breton ski hill to get Atlantic Canada's first gondola

Ski Cape Smokey has announced plans for constructing an eight-person gondola, but because of COVID-19, it's unclear when construction will actually begin.

The plan is to have the gondola ready by Canada Day 2021.

For the past number of years, the existing chairlift on the Ingonish, N.S., property has been out of service.

The gondola will be Atlantic Canada's first, said Martin Kejval, the project manager for Cape Smokey Holding Ltd., the development group that owns the ski hill.

"At the top of the mountain will be a tree walk, basically a big, fancy [panoramic] lookout tower," he said.

An artist's rendering of what a possible tree walk could look like at the Cape Smokey ski hill. (Brittany Wentzell/CBC)

The gondola won't just be for winter use either.

"We want to be a 365-day destination," Kejval said.

He said the materials for the gondola will cost $10 million. It's unclear how much the labour will cost.

