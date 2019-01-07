Video
Secret skate through a frozen woodland
Jessi Spinney helped shovel out the tree-lined path after a neighbour's pond flooded then froze
Jessi Spinney had been waiting for Old Man Winter to offer up the perfect day to lace up her skates.
With the right combination of rain, snow melting and a sudden drop in temperature, a neighbour's pond can flood into the woods nearby — creating a magical skating path through the trees.
When that happened the other day, Spinney and a few friends shovelled out a path.
Unfortunately, those wanting to skate in her footsteps will have to create their own; this video was shot on a neighbour's private property in Berwick, N.S.