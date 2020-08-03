6 people injured in Kings County collision

Six people have been sent to hospital, some with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision in Kings County Sunday evening, Nova Scotia RCMP say.

Police said they responded to a collision between a pickup truck and a car at the intersection of Ridge and Grand Pre roads in Wolfville Ridge, about five kilometres southwest of Wolfville.

The driver and passenger of the car, both men from the Halifax region, were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The four adults in the truck, all from Kings County, were also sent to hospital with injuries, some of which are serious.

Traffic was redirected at Hamilton and Grand Pre roads and at Highway 1 and Grand Pre Road, police said.

RCMP said a collision analyst was on the scene and the investigation is continuing.

MORE TOP STORIES