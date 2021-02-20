6 people fined $1,000 each after social gatherings in Halifax early Saturday
Six people have been fined $1,000 each following two social gatherings in Halifax early Saturday.
Only 10 people may gather together in a home under province's Health Protection Act
Just after midnight, Halifax Regional Police received a report of a gathering at a Halifax residence in the 1500 block of Walnut Street that exceeded the provincially mandated limits.
Since mid-December, only 10 people are allowed to gather together in a home — a number that includes all household members — in an effort to limit the spread COVID-19.
At the Walnut Street residence, four men received fines of $1,000.
Police also received a noise complaint at a residence in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street not long after.
They determined more than 10 people were gathered when they arrived.
In that case, a man and a woman were fined $1,000 each.
