6 people fined $1,000 each after social gatherings in Halifax early Saturday

Six people have been fined $1,000 each following two social gatherings in Halifax early Saturday.

Just after midnight, Halifax Regional Police received a report of a gathering at a Halifax residence in the 1500 block of Walnut Street that exceeded the provincially mandated limits.

Since mid-December, only 10 people are allowed to gather together in a home — a number that includes all household members — in an effort to limit the spread COVID-19.

At the Walnut Street residence, four men received fines of $1,000.

Police also received a noise complaint at a residence in the 1900 block of Brunswick Street not long after.

They determined more than 10 people were gathered when they arrived.

In that case, a man and a woman were fined $1,000 each.

