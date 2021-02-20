6 people fined $1,000 each after large social gatherings in Halifax early Saturday

Six people have been fined $1,000 each, following two social gatherings in Halifax early Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police received a first report of a gathering at a Halifax residence that exceeded the provincially mandated limits just after midnight.

Since mid-December, only 10 people are allowed to gather together in a home — a number that includes all household members — in an effort to limit the spread COVID-19.

At that residence, four men were fined $1,000 each for violating the Health Protection Act.

Police also received a noise complaint at another Halifax residence not long after.

They determined more than 10 people were gathered when they arrived at the scene.

In that case, two people were fined $1,000 each.

Police did not specify where these gatherings took place.

"We strongly advise members of the public to educate and re-educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including, those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines," a news release from HRP said.

