Six Nova Scotians among new Order of Canada appointees

When Dr. Ronald Stewart got a call from Rideau Hall in Ottawa earlier this year, he thought they were calling to ask him to help verify a nominee for the Order of Canada.

Stewart, who was inducted as a member of the Order of Canada in 1993, was surprised to learn that the call was actually about him being promoted to a companion of the order.

"I had to wrestle with how do I keep my mouth shut, because you can't reveal that or risk losing it," he said.

Stewart is one of six Nova Scotians included in Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's 78 new appointments to the order.

The Order of Canada was created in 1967 and is one of the country's highest civilian honours. According to the Governor General's website, the honours are presented to "celebrate and thank extraordinary people for their tremendous contribution to our country."

Dr. Ronald Stewart

Speaking from his home in Halifax, Stewart said he has worked in medicine for more than 50 years.

He said he chose to specialize in emergency medicine at a time when the education wasn't available in Canada, so he had to travel to the United States before returning home to practise.

Stewart was promoted for his contributions to emergency medicine and his work in the public health sector.

He said when he learned of the initial appointment and the latest promotion, it made him happy because it showed an acceptance and appreciation of his area of interest and expertise.

Dr. Ronald Stewart has been promoted to a companion of the Order of Canada for his work in emergency medicine and the public health sector. (Submitted by Ronald Daniel Stewart)

"The rewards I get are huge, but they really depend very much on the people I work with — which are the young people ... [who] I still have connections with," he said.

"That's what really matters most to me, is to be with them and to be learning from them. My goodness, I learned more from them in a day than I could ever teach them in years."

Elder Albert Marshall

In addition to Stewart's promotion, Elder Albert Marshall of Eskasoni First Nation was made an officer for his contributions to the understanding of two-eyed seeing and for promoting Mi'kmaw culture, language and environmental ethics.

"I'm really humbled and honoured to accept this acknowledgement on behalf of the elders and behalf of all the knowledge holders that have shared their knowledge with me," Marshall said. "I'm just a simple and humble conduit to that."

He said one of the key concepts of two-eyed seeing is the responsibility to not take any actions that will compromise the balance of nature.

Eskasoni Elder Albert Marshall is a fluent Mi'kmaw speaker, residential school survivor and environmentalist. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

Richard Kroeker

Marshall's work has influenced many people, including architect Richard Kroeker, who was just named as a member of the order.

The announcement of his appointment cites Kroeker as a leading Canadian architect who uses Indigenous and Western artistic and environmental models in his work.

Kroeker said he is profoundly grateful to be appointed alongside Marshall. He said he worked with Marshall and his late wife, Murdena, to create an architectural understanding that structures should exist in relation to the world around them.

"The building is not just an extension of nature, it's an aspect of nature," Kroeker said.

Richard Kroeker is being honoured for his work as an architect and for his use of Indigenous and Western artistic and environmental models in his work. (Lena Kroeker)

Jim Spatz

Halifax-based property developer Jim Spatz was also appointed a member for his business and community leadership and his philanthropic work.

Spatz, the child of Holocaust survivors, was born in Munich, Germany, but moved to Halifax with his parents in 1950 when he was 11 months old.

Describing himself as a "recovering volunteer," he said his parents instilled a sense of gratitude in him that has inspired him to give back to the community. He described his appointment to the order as one of the biggest thrills of his life.

"I've had some success in my careers, but it's a different level of success to be honoured by ... [joining] a group of wonderful Canadians," Spatz said.

Halifax developer Jim Spatz heads Southwest Properties and is the chair of the capital campaign for the Nova Scotia Art Gallery. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

Deanne Fitzpatrick

Amherst's Deanne Fitzpatrick is being recognized for her work in the advancement of rug hooking as an art form.

"I was honestly quite surprised ... it's just not what you expect as a rug hooker living in Cumberland County," Fitzpatrick said, after being appointed as a member.

Fitzpatrick said she hopes her appointment draws attention to rug making as a form of expression that is an important part of the national culture.

Deanne Fitzpatrick, a rug maker from Amherst, N.S., has had her work on display in the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia and has a permanent collection at the Canadian Museum of History and the Art Gallery of Newfoundland. (Meagan Lewis/Gallery 8 )

Michael de Adder

Rounding out the list is editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder who is originally from New Brunswick but now lives in Halifax.

His editorial cartoons about former United States president Donald Trump have attracted both praise and controversy in recent years.

De Adder said his appointment is far more important than any other awards he has received in his career.

Michael de Adder, an editorial cartoonist based in Moncton, has been made a member of the Order of Canada for his 'artistic contributions and pointed commentary.' (Mairin Prentiss/CBC)

