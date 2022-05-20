No new wind developments in Inverness County for 6 months
The municipality says it needs time to review bylaws from 2012
Inverness County council has put a six-month hold on any new wind developments in order to review wind turbine bylaws that haven't been updated since 2012.
The decision comes after more than 200 people joined a community group against the proposed Rhodena Wind project, which would bring 15 turbines to the hills between Highway 19 and the Trans-Canada Highway.
Coun. John MacLennan, who represents District 4, was the only councillor to vote against the moratorium. He said he isn't sure why Inverness County is opposed to the wind development project along the west coast of Cape Breton Island.
"They're all over the world," said MacLennan, pointing out that there are similar developments across the province.
"That's the way the world is going on today. It's green power, no oil and that stuff."
Community opposition
The community group, Route 19 Community Association, doesn't want to see the project move forward. On its website, the group cites concerns about the size of the turbines, the proximity to residences, and stress caused by noise and light flickers.
Community Wind, the company behind the project, changed its original layout in response to community feedback and released a new plan this month that reduced the number of turbines to 15 from 18.
Keith Towse, the company's CEO, said the pause on development was "entirely to be expected."
"Technology and wind development has changed in the past 10 years and I think it's entirely appropriate to revisit that," Towse said.
He said the company is moving ahead with planning the project, which would be built mostly on Crown land and private land with permission of landowners.
"We expect that our current layout would comply with any increased setbacks that the municipality may set," Towse said. "We look forward to working with the revised bylaws."
The company has submitted a bid to the province and is waiting for it to be reviewed. It expects to hear back in the fall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?