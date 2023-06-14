Missing woman's twin sister hopeful after police say 2017 case is being treated as homicide

When Debbie Ann Hutchinson went missing six years ago, her twin sister was left wondering what happened to her.

Now, Darlene McDonald says she's pleased police are treating the case as a homicide.

Cape Breton Regional Police made that announcement on Tuesday.

"Now, I have hope that we are going to find out what happened to her, and get the person," McDonald says.

McDonald says this nativity scene is the last present she received from her twin sister. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

The retired postal worker was last seen in surveillance video at several local Sydney businesses on April 15, 2017. The burnt remains of her car were found a day later n a wooded area not far from where she lived.

McDonald says the uncertainty of what happened to her sister has been difficult to cope with. But she always believed that Hutchinson was murdered.

"We found out her groceries were in the house on the floor, there was baskets on the cupboard where she was doing up Easter baskets," McDonald says. "Her dog was locked in her house. She never went anywhere without Molly. Molly was in the car with her all the time."

New investigators took over the case several months ago, McDonald says, and they have been in contact with the family. However, police haven't said why they are now treating the case as a homicide.

Staff Sgt. Joe Farrell says police want to speak with drivers who were in the area on the day Hutchinson's vehicle was found burned. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sgt. Joe Farrell says they can't disclose further information, aside from the images of four vehicles that were spotted near the area where Hutchinson's car was found.

The owner of one vehicle has come forward and police are following up, Farrell says. When asked about the other drivers, he says, "we feel they're possible witnesses."

McDonald says she's glad to see new information from the case being released to the public. She and her family continue to believe someone might have more details about what happened to Hutchinson.

"Nobody realizes how much hope you have when this stuff comes out," she says. "It's going to help."

