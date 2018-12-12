Nova Scotia Mountie accused of assaulting his girlfriend

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has launched an investigation into a Mountie accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Kings District RCMP received a call on Nov. 24 alleging an assault against a woman by an RCMP officer.

The man was arrested and the case was referred to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates serious allegations against police officers in the province.

No charges have yet been laid, according to a news release from SIRT.

The man has been released on conditions and ordered to attend Kentville provincial court on Jan. 29. In the meantime, he has been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.