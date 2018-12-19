Police watchdog investigating after New Glasgow officer shoots man

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating a situation where an officer shot a man Monday night.

At about 10 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police responded to an area on Washington Street in New Glasgow for an incident "involving a weapon."

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man from Pictou County.

"During this time, it is believed that one officer discharged a firearm," said a statement from New Glasgow Regional Police.

New Glasgow police have referred the case to the Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates actions of police that may have led to serious injury or death, or where those actions may raise a significant public interest.

Felix Cacchione, SIRT's director, said there was an interaction between police and the 25-year-old that led to an officer shooting his gun and injuring the other man.

Paramedics arrived and the man was taken to Aberdeen Hospital before being moved later to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Cacchione said on Tuesday he had no more information about the man's injuries, but they must have been "serious enough" to be brought to Halifax.

He also had no information about what kind of weapon was involved in the initial incident.

Cacchione said SIRT has an investigator working at the scene Tuesday and interviewing witnesses and there may be more details by the afternoon.

No one else was injured.

