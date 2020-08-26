SIRT investigating after Halifax police officer fires weapon

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a Halifax Regional Police officer fired their weapon on Tuesday evening, said the director of the Serious Incident Response Team.

In a brief telephone interview with CBC News, Felix Cacchione confirmed the investigation, but did not have additional details about what happened.

In a news release, Halifax Regional Police said a man was taken to hospital after an "interaction" with police.

Police said they were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in south-end Halifax and officers were following the vehicle at Waterloo and Fraser streets "when the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck the police vehicle, which was following close behind."

The "interaction" between the man and officers took place after the collision, said police.

The statement did not say whether police shot the man, but he had to be taken to hospital.

Police did not provide a description of the man or detail the severity of his injuries.

'I heard a loud bang,' says resident

Andrew Murray lives in the area and was in his bedroom at the time of the incident.

"I heard a loud bang. I thought it was like someone dropped something in my house [because] I had headphones in," Murray said.

Julian Cooper lives in the neighbourhood.

"We heard sirens right afterward and were making, like, jokes, saying 'It could have been like a gunshot.' And it actually was," Cooper said.

