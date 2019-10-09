Officer arrested in Eastern Passage threats incident released without charges

A 35-year-old Halifax Regional Police officer arrested after a domestic incident Monday evening in Eastern Passage, N.S., has been released without charges, the Serious Incident Response Team confirms.

Shauna MacDonald, acting director of SIRT, said Wednesday the investigation continues and the results will determine whether charges will be laid.

MacDonald said Halifax RCMP were called to a threats complaint on Birchill Drive at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The incident, which RCMP said involved the male officer and a woman he knows, shut down traffic in both directions on Caldwell Road between Hornes Road and Hines Road for several hours.

RCMP said the officer was arrested nearby. No one was injured, and RCMP said the woman was not with the officer at the time of the threats incident.

SIRT is an independent team that investigates serious incidents arising from police actions in Nova Scotia and decides whether charges are warranted against an officer.

