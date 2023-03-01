N.S. police watchdog charges Mountie with indecent exposure

A Nova Scotia RCMP officer has been charged with indecent exposure following an investigation by the province's police watchdog.

The Serious Incident Response Team announced that Const. Justin Sanford of the Baddeck detachment will face a single charge for violating section 173 of the Criminal Code.

The agency said the RCMP reached out in December about an investigation they were conducting into an alleged incident in 2021.

After conducting its own investigation, the agency deemed the charge was "appropriate in the circumstances."

Section 173 of the Criminal Code says that a person who is found guilty of exposing their genitals to someone under 16 years old for a sexual purpose can face a prison term of between 30 days and two years, depending on the type of offence.

Sanford is expected to appear at the Sydney Provincial Court on April 28.

MORE TOP STORIES