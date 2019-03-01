N.S. Justice Department asks SIRT to look at Glen Assoun investigation

Justice Department officials are asking the province's Serious Incident Response Team to consider whether they can investigate the destruction of evidence by police in the matter of Glen Assoun.

Assoun spent almost 17 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. He was exonerated last year.

A federal report on the case found that in 1995 the RCMP did not disclose theories connected to other suspects in the killing of Brenda Way to Assoun's lawyer, and that the force destroyed files related to the case.

Questions have also been raised about tactics Halifax police officers used as part of the original investigation.

Justice Minister Mark Furey told reporters on Thursday that he wants SIRT to determine if a look at the Assoun investigation would fall under SIRT's domain.

If it does, Furey said a conversation could happen about what resources the independent police watchdog would need to do the work. If it does not, the minister said his department would look at what other options exist.

Furey said he believes there is a public interest aspect to the work, although it doesn't mean he believes anything nefarious took place. Following the revelations in the federal report, the RCMP said a review showed the deletion of files was accidental.

"I'm just trying to be transparent in how we respond specific to the circumstances," said Furey.

