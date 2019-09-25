SIRT investigating Enfield crash involving RCMP car, civilian vehicle

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has taken over the investigation into a serious car crash that happened on Sept. 13 on Highway 2 in Enfield, N.S, when an unmarked RCMP vehicle collided with another car.

The officer was taken to hospital, but was expected to be OK, while the civilian driving the other vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Mountie was responding to a call for help from another officer and had the emergency equipment on the car activated.

Because of the civilian's injuries, the RCMP asked SIRT to take over the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact SIRT at 902-424-2010 or 1-855-450-2010.

