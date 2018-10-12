SIRT says no charges warranted in death after police chase

Nova Scotia's police watchdog says RCMP took the appropriate actions after a March police chase left one man dead when the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree.

Police responded to a call of a possible impaired driver in Lower Sackville, N.S., on March 3, which led to a high-speed pursuit on Highway 102 and then Highway 104.

Spike belts were unsuccessfully used in an attempt to stop the car, SIRT director Felix Cacchione said in a news release issued Friday.

Once the car left Highway 104, officers followed instructions to stop pursuing the car at 11:42 p.m.

Eleven minutes later, police received a 911 call that a car left the road and hit a tree on Highway 4, also known as Pictou Road, in East Mountain. It was the same car that police had been chasing.

'Officer's actions were appropriate,' says SIRT

The driver, a 59-year-old Moncton man, died at the scene.

"The investigation concluded that the police had terminated the pursuit well in advance of the crash and therefore were not a factor in the crash," Cacchione said.

"The investigation also concluded that the officer's actions were appropriate in the circumstances and there are no grounds to consider charges in the matter."

