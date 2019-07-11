Police watchdog investigating alleged sexual assault by Halifax police officer
A woman says a male police officer sexually assaulted her in a vehicle after she was arrested.
Woman says male officer assaulted her in vehicle after she was arrested
The province's police watchdog is investigating an allegation of sexual assault involving a Halifax Regional Police officer.
A woman says she was sexually assaulted by a male police officer who arrested her on June 30. She said the assault occurred in a vehicle on the way to the police cells.
The Serious Incident Response Team, which probes serious incidents involving police, is investigating. SIRT will release a summary of the investigation after it is completed.