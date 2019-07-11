Police watchdog investigating alleged sexual assault by Halifax police officer

The province's police watchdog is investigating an allegation of sexual assault involving a Halifax Regional Police officer.

A woman says she was sexually assaulted by a male police officer who arrested her on June 30. She said the assault occurred in a vehicle on the way to the police cells.

The Serious Incident Response Team, which probes serious incidents involving police, is investigating. SIRT will release a summary of the investigation after it is completed.

MORE TOP STORIES .