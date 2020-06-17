SIRT investigating after escaped prisoner's wrist broken during arrest

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after an escaped prisoner's wrist was broken while RCMP were trying to arrest him.

During the early morning hours of June 6, police attempted to arrest Kevin Clarke-McNeil, who had escaped from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in New Glasgow, N.S., the night before.

Clarke-McNeil was fleeing from police on a stolen ATV in the Sheet Harbour, N.S., area, said a news release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

While attempting to stop the 33-year-old, the RCMP vehicle hit the ATV. Clarke-McNeil's wrist was broken in the crash.

Because he was injured, RCMP contacted SIRT to investigate. SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, regardless of whether there's an allegation of wrongdoing.

A public report summarizing the result of the investigation will be filed within three months after it's finished.

