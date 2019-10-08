Police watchdog investigating incident involving officer in Eastern Passage

Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog is investigating what it's calling a domestic incident involving a 35-year-old member of Halifax Regional Police who was arrested in Eastern Passage Monday evening.

Shauna MacDonald, acting director of the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), said at around 4 p.m. Halifax RCMP were called to a threats complaint on Birchill Drive.

The incident shut down traffic in both directions on Caldwell Road between Hornes Road and Hines Road for several hours.

MacDonald said the Halifax Regional Police officer was arrested at the scene. RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau confirmed the officer is a man.

It's not clear whether charges have been laid against him. Croteau said she expects to release an update on the situation later on Tuesday.

SIRT is an independent team that investigates serious incidents arising from police actions in Nova Scotia and decides whether charges are warranted against an officer.

