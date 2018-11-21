Officers who shot and killed man won't be charged, police watchdog says

No charges will be laid against RCMP officers who shot and killed a man in Westphal, N.S., in May, the province's police watchdog has concluded.

Bradley Thomas Clattenburg, 24, died after a confrontation with police in the morning hours of May 26.

After investigating the incident, the Serious Incident Response Team said Wednesday it has determined it was reasonable that the officers believed their lives were in danger and shot the man.

According to the SIRT report, Clattenburg was "obviously suffering from some serious mental health issues" on the morning of his death.

'Serious mental health issues'

At 7:48 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that there was a man with a gun threatening to kill her son in a home near Dartmouth. The man, Clattenburg, was accusing the woman's son of kidnapping Clattenburg's pregnant girlfriend and forcing her to have sex with "all kinds of people," the report said.

Clattenburg believed the woman's son had planted an audio chip in his head that allowed him to hear his girlfriend having sex, and "he could not take it anymore."

Clattenburg did not have a girlfriend, the SIRT report said.

He pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the man's head, accused him of being a mobster or Hells Angel, and told him he had killed before and would do it again. He also pointed the loaded shotgun at other members of the family.

He said he wanted to go to the hospital to have the listening device removed from his head. The man convinced Clattenburg that the microchip, and the audio he was hearing, was intended for someone else.

After an 18-minute confrontation, Clattenburg left the house, but said he would return in two hours, and if his girlfriend was not there, he would kill the whole family.

Into the woods

Clattenburg then ran into woods with the gun and was tracked by a police dog and officer for about 25 minutes. Officers found four live shotgun shells, a white rubber glove, a black baseball cap and the stock of a firearm in the woods.

When he emerged, Clattenburg walked out between two buildings on Broom Road.

One officer told him to drop his weapon, but Clattenburg didn't comply. As he walked along, he held the loaded and operable sawed-off shotgun pointed at his chin, with his hand near the trigger, according to the report.

Two other officers arrived and also commanded Clattenburg to drop his gun, but he refused to do so. Eventually, Clattenburg got "boxed in" by a rock wall and stopped walking.

"The male turned his head, and, looking at the officers, placed his gun level to his waist and pointed it in the direction of the officers," a news release from SIRT said.

Fearing for the safety of themselves and others, the three officers fired a total of four shots in less than two seconds, three of which hit Clattenburg — two in the abdomen and one in the leg. He died shortly afterwards.

SIRT's director, Felix Cacchione, said the officers "were forced to make a split-second decision when faced with the threat posed by [Clattenburg]," and that RCMP officers may discharge a gun at a person to protect someone from grievous bodily harm or death.

In investigating the case, SIRT obtained statements from all officers who responded to the call, 12 civilians and five paramedics.

SIRT investigates any serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and is responsible for making decisions about charges.