Police watchdog clears officers in August death of man in Yarmouth

An investigation by the province's police watchdog has concluded that the death of a man as police carried out a search warrant at his home was the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, not at the hands of police.

The Serious Incident Response Team, which conducts investigations into serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, reviewed the circumstances surrounding the man's death in Yarmouth, N.S., on Aug. 13.

The SIRT report says RCMP received a search warrant as part of an investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Officers conducted a "no-knock hard entry" at 7:21 a.m. because they knew there were firearms in the home.

As police moved through the two-story home, they yelled "police," "search warrant" and "get down on the floor."

Officer administered first aid

One of the officers noticed an empty hammock swinging in a room on the main floor, with a loaded .22-calibre assault-style rifle nearby with its safety in the off position. Cocaine, money, knives and swords were also found in the room.

The officer heard a noise on the other side of a door, forced it open and found the man slumped in a small bathroom with a .22-calibre assault-style rifle and an empty .22-calibre shell casing at his feet.

The officer kicked the gun away and administered first aid and performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead.

An autopsy concluded that the manner of death was suicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Officers on the scene were armed with 9-mm pistols.

The SIRT report said none of the officers who responded had any direct or indirect contact with the man before he shot himself, and concluded the man did not die at the hands of police.

