Halifax buys privately owned land in Dingle park

Halifax Regional Municipality has bought land and waterfront abutting Sir Sandford Fleming Park.

While the city owns most of the park, about a hectare near the loop trail was owned privately.

A 100-square-foot lot, 108-square-foot lot and 22,500-square foot water lot was listed for $990,000 in March. The landowner is listed on Nova Scotia's Property Online website as Arthur Marshall.

The municipality did not release the purchase price of the land in the area of the Dingle Tower.

The land has been held privately since 1939, however, a historic trail encroachment has served park users for many decades, a news release from the municipality said.

"This acquisition solidifies public use of the land and will ensure uninterrupted access for park users," the statement said.

