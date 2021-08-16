The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation has been arrested by federal fisheries officers on the day the band's new treaty fishery launched in southwest Nova Scotia.

Chief Mike Sack was arrested on Monday in Saulnierville, N.S., the band office confirmed.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) has not provided details of why Sack was arrested, or whether he could face charges under fisheries legislation.

The new treaty fishery is self-regulated by Sipekne'katik First Nation and has not been endorsed by DFO, the federal body that regulates most fisheries in Canada.

In a series of tweets early Monday afternoon, DFO said its fisheries officers were on the water in St. Mary's Bay conducting inspections and enforcing the Fisheries Act. It warned that improperly or untagged traps would be hauled out and seized.

C&P UPDATE: Fishery officers are on the water and at wharves providing education, conducting inspections and enforcing the Fisheries Act, as circumstances warrant, in St. Mary’s Bay <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NS</a>. —@DFO_MAR

Band members had been fishing under food, social and ceremonial (FSC) licences — a fishery that is regulated by DFO and has no defined season. But FSC licences do not permit the licence holder to sell their catch.

On Friday, the band said its community members would return their FSC tags, use treaty fishery tags and plan to sell their lobster.

The treaty fishery will operate under the Sipekne'katik fisheries management plan, which is based on "sound conservation measures," according to the band.

Sack said Friday about 15 to 20 boats will be participating in the fishery, employing roughly 100 people.

