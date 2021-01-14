Sipekne'katik man killed in single-vehicle accident

A 23-year-old man from Sipekne'katik First Nation is dead following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Indian Brook, N.S.

RCMP were called to Hollywood Drive in Indian Brook around 2:47 p.m., according to a police news release.

A car had crashed into a utility pole and the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.

