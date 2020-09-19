Sipekne'katik First Nation halts talks with Ottawa over fishing rights

The Sipekne'katik First Nation has halted discussions with the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans after suggestions put forward by the Nova Scotia band were rejected in regard to the implementation of its treaty right to fish to earn a moderate livelihood, said Chief Michael Sack.

Sipekne'katik began talks with Ottawa in October to discuss how a moderate livelihood fishery should be defined, and whether and how it should be regulated by the Canadian government.

"Our discussions are now at a critical impasse as to the exercise of our treaty right to harvest and sell fish, which must be based on our treaty right," Sack said in a statement sent to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan on Thursday.

"To do otherwise would be contrary to our constitutional rights' very nature and our lawful ability to fish."

Sipekne'katik fishers have been operating out of the Saulnierville wharf on St. Marys Bay since Sept. 17, when the band launched its moderate livelihood fishery.

The band said it was exercising a Mi'kmaw treaty right to fish for a moderate living recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada 21 years ago.

However, the phrase "moderate livelihood" was never defined.

Sack said the band stated during the discussions with DFO that an agreement must be based on the treaty right to harvest and sell fish. He also said conservation efforts would be a priority.

"We provided various options to DFO on how we could achieve a treaty fishery agreement that would meet both parties' needs," Sack said in the statement to Jordan. "All suggestions we put forth in good faith that could have assisted Canada in upholding the honour of the Crown were rejected by your department's representatives."

The minister's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Sack said he was disappointed the department recommended terms and conditions derived from the federal Fisheries Act — the same act that regulates commercial fishery licences — rather than section 35 of the Constitution Act, which recognizes and affirms Indigenous treaty rights.

"This negotiating position of ignoring the right of Sipekne'katik to implement and manage its lawful fisheries under the principles of self-government has become entrenched by officials who created a roadblock for nation-to-nation dialogue based upon mutual respect," Sack said.

Sack said if the department considers a fishery agreement based on the treaty right to harvest and sell fish, the band would reconsider discussions.

