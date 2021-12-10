Sipekne'katik First Nation under boil-water advisory

Sipekne'katik First Nation is a under a boil-water advisory.

According to a Facebook post made by Chief Mike Sack Thursday, two water samples taken from the community on Dec. 8 came back with unacceptable levels of E. coli.

Sack's post said the boil-water advisory is expected to stay in place until at least Sunday or when all samples come back with safe levels.

Schools and daycares in the area were closed on Friday and plans are underway to distribute clean water.

