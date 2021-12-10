Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Sipekne'katik First Nation under boil-water advisory

Sipekne'katik First Nation is a under a boil-water advisory. According to a Facebook post made by Chief Mike Sack Thursday, two water samples taken from the community on Dec. 8 came back with unacceptable levels of E. coli.

Advisory anticipated to last until at least Sunday

CBC News ·
According to a Facebook post from Sipekne'katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack, two water samples collected from the community on Dec. 8 came back with unacceptable levels of E. coli. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Sipekne'katik First Nation is a under a boil-water advisory.

According to a Facebook post made by Chief Mike Sack Thursday, two water samples taken from the community on Dec. 8 came back with unacceptable levels of E. coli.

Sack's post said the boil-water advisory is expected to stay in place until at least Sunday or when all samples come back with safe levels.

Schools and daycares in the area were closed on Friday and plans are underway to distribute clean water.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now