RCMP are investigating a fire at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church on Sipekne'katik First Nation, about 65 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said Indian Brook RCMP as well as the local fire department were dispatched to the church on Church Street at 4:20 a.m. local time.

A spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth said the Katilin Healing and Cultural Centre, which is attached to the church, was damaged, but no one was injured.

"Archbishop Dunn visited the site this morning and asks we keep everyone involved in our prayers," John Stevens said in a statement.

The entrance to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church on Sipekne’katik First Nation is seen on June 30. A fire broke out overnight and the Katilin Healing and Cultural Centre attached to the church was damaged, according to a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth. (Robert Short/CBC)

Marshall said as soon as the scene is determined to be safe, investigators will begin trying to figure out the cause of the fire.

"Our members will take over and work with the fire department and potentially the fire marshal's office to try to determine a cause of the fire as to whether or not it was suspicious or something else."

