Members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation, including Chief Mike Sack, have started a lawsuit against the RCMP and some fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia over a dispute that erupted into violence two years ago.

The suit filed Oct. 13 in Nova Scotia Supreme Court says the fishermen resorted to intimidation, damage to property and assault against Sipekne'katik band members who had launched a self-regulated lobster fishery in September 2020.

There were confrontations on the wharfs, on the water, and at fish plants in the area.

The lawsuit cites incidents at two lobster pounds — one in New Edinburgh and one in Middle West Pubnico in mid-October 2020.

It says the plaintiffs were pelted with rocks, assaulted and prevented from entering or leaving the lobster pounds. It says some of their catch was removed from the pounds and destroyed. Vehicles driven by Sipekne'katik members were damaged.

Chief says he feared for his safety

Sack says in the suit that he was struck and intimidated by protesters to the point where he feared for his safety, as did other members of the band.

The suit goes on to accuse the RCMP of failing to take adequate steps to protect Sipekne'katik members from the violence. It alleges police knew, or should have known, that the non-Indigenous fishermen would be violent. It says RCMP adopted a policy of passive observation, rather than intervention.

The lawsuit has yet to be tested in court.

In a statement, an RCMP spokesperson said the force had not yet been served with the lawsuit and would have no comment.

None of the other respondents had filed a statement of defence as of Tuesday.

The suit is seeking special damages from the fishermen to cover the cost of lost or damaged gear and general damages from the RCMP.

No dollar amount is provided.

MORE TOP STORIES