Sinkhole on busy Halifax street caused by water main break, says utility

Water was shut off Monday for dozens of customers in Halifax after a water main burst and a sinkhole developed on a street lined with homes and businesses.

Halifax Water said it was made aware of a potential water main issue around 5:30 a.m. AT on Agricola Street, a busy thoroughfare that connects north-end and central Halifax.

The street was closed between Sarah and Woodill streets while crews responded, and water service was shut down between West and Cunard streets, affecting about 51 civic addresses.

Jeff Myrick, a spokesperson for the utility, said typically sinkholes are caused when water pressure inside the pipes displaces the surrounding gravel, which causes the ground surface to sag or crack.

He said the cause of Monday's sinkhole was being investigated.

Halifax Water crews repair a broken water main that caused a sinkhole on Agricola Street in the North End. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Halifax Water said it hoped to have the closed streets reopened by 6 p.m. AT. Water service was expected to be restored by 4 p.m. AT.

MORE TOP STORIES