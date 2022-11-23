Single-vehicle crash leaves Yarmouth man with life-threatening injuries

A 23-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Little River Harbour, N.S., on Tuesday.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP said police, fire and emergency services were called to Black Pond Road at around 4 p.m. AT.

When they arrived, officers found that a pickup truck had rolled after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, a Yarmouth man, was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He was taken to hospital in Yarmouth by ambulance before being transported to Halifax by LifeFlight.

Police say they are investigating, and a collision reconstructionist has visited the site of the crash.

Black Pond Road was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.

