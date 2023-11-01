Indian Path man, 36, dead after single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County

A 36-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the village of Pinehurst.

Lunenburg District RCMP say emergency crews arrived at the site of the crash on Highway 10 at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A pickup truck that was travelling on the highway left the road and landed in a ditch, police say.

The driver of the truck, who is from Indian Path, was alone in the vehicle. He died at the scene, police say.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police say they are investigating.

