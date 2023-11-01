Content
Indian Path man, 36, dead after single-vehicle crash in Lunenburg County

Lunenburg District RCMP say emergency crews arrived at the site of the crash on Highway 10 in Pinehurst, N.S., at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Highway 10 in Pinehurst was closed for several hours early Wednesday

Lunenburg County RCMP say a pickup truck that was travelling on Highway 10 in Pinehurst left the road and landed in a ditch. (David Bell/CBC)

A 36-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the village of Pinehurst.

Lunenburg District RCMP say emergency crews arrived at the site of the crash on Highway 10 at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

A pickup truck that was travelling on the highway left the road and landed in a ditch, police say.

The driver of the truck, who is from Indian Path, was alone in the vehicle. He died at the scene, police say.

The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 

Police say they are investigating.

