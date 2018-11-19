Driver dies after being thrown from van in Hammonds Plains

A man has died after he was thrown from a van when it rolled into a ditch in Hammonds Plains, N.S., late Sunday afternoon.

The 48-year-old driver from Windsor Junction was the only person in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson with Halifax District RCMP said weather and poor road conditions weren't a factor. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the van to veer off the road and onto its side.

What's likely, said Hutchinson, is that the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

"With the ejection part of it, that's always an indication that a seatbelt wasn't used," Hutchinson said. "So that's something that our investigators will look at further."

Police got the call around 4:30 p.m. and closed an area of Viscount Run for several hours as they investigated.