Digby County teen dead after single-vehicle crash

A Digby County teenager is dead after a single-vehicle collision Sunday morning near Little Brook, N.S.

In a release, RCMP say the collision occurred in the 1100 block of Highway 1 at 8:25 a.m.

The vehicle veered off the road, hitting a concrete well, then continued another six metres and struck a residence, causing extensive damage to the exterior. The occupant of the home was not injured, said Cpl. Andrew Joyce.

The 18-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Police say an RCMP collision analyst is at the scene and the highway is expected to remain closed until late afternoon.

