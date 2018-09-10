Skip to Main Content
Cape Breton man charged with forcing car off road in ongoing feud

A Cape Breton man faces multiple charges after allegedly ramming his van into a small car, injuring three people.

Simon Wilfred Bonnar was convicted in 2013 of assault with a weapon after pushing car off wharf with truck

Holly Conners · CBC News ·
It's the second time Simon Wilfred Bonnar has been accused of using a vehicle to hit another car. (CBC)

The accused is Simon Wilfred Bonnar of St. Margaret's Village near Bay St. Lawrence.

Bonnar was convicted of assault with a weapon following a similar incident in 2013 in which he drove his pickup truck into a car along the Bay St. Lawrence wharf, forcing it and its two occupants into the water. 

The new charges stem from a collision on Aug. 28 at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Meat Cove Road in Capstick.

Bonnar is accused of intentionally striking a small car with his van, causing it to run off the road. It's alleged he then fled the scene.

"It's a long-standing dispute between two families and the parties are known to each other," RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said Monday.

The car's three occupants suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bonnar is charged with mischief causing danger to life, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

He's due in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Wednesday.

