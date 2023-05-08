Significant snowfall expected in Cape Breton

A spring snowstorm is expected to blanket parts of Cape Breton with upwards of 25 centimetres of snow.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says a low-pressure system moving out of the Gulf of St. Lawrence will generate gusty winds and rain on Monday.

Simpkin says the low will begin to pull in cold air and freezing temperatures later Monday, enhancing the rain and snowfall over Cape Breton.

Rain will change to snow overnight, with up to 10 centimetres expected and another five to 15 centimetres expected Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

The snow will taper off Tuesday afternoon as the northwesterly winds subside.

A snowfall warning has been issued for Inverness County, and Simpkin says areas of the Cape Breton Highlands in Victoria County will see significant snow as well.

