Sidney Crosby Parkway not likely coming to Dartmouth any time soon
Crosby doesn't meet criteria for commemorative naming because he hasn't retired yet, says staff report
City staff in Halifax are advising against renaming a road after Sidney Crosby, noting that Nova Scotia's hockey darling doesn't meet the existing criteria for commemorative naming because he has not yet retired.
A staff report up for discussion by council on Tuesday explores the implications of renaming Dartmouth's Forest Hills Parkway to Sidney Crosby Parkway.
They say the civic addressing policy discourages changes to street names unless there are public safety issues with the current name, adding that renaming is often disruptive for residents, businesses and emergency services.
The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is widely considered to be one of the best athletes to come out of Nova Scotia and was voted number 1 in a list of the province's top 15 athletes compiled by the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame over the summer.