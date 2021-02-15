Sidney Crosby passes Al MacInnis to become NHL's top scorer from Nova Scotia

It wasn't a matter of if, but when for Sidney Crosby.

And of course, No. 87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins officially became the NHL's most prolific point producer for a Nova Scotia player in highlight-reel fashion.

The Cole Harbour, N.S., hockey star scored an empty net goal from his knees to record his 1,275th regular-season NHL point in the Penguins' 6-3 home-ice win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

Crosby's career point total is now one ahead of Hall of Fame defenceman Al MacInnis of Port Hood, N.S., who retired in 2004 with 1,274 regular-season points.

Why have one empty netter when you can have two? <a href="https://t.co/Lqbwn9eeex">pic.twitter.com/Lqbwn9eeex</a> —@penguins

Crosby is also now just three regular-season games shy of playing in 1,000 for his career. He surpassed MacInnis in points by playing in 416 fewer games.

MacInnis, known for his booming slap shot, played for more than two decades in the NHL with the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues. He is Nova Scotia's only player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, although he'll be joined by No. 87 when Crosby retires.

Al MacInnis, seen here in action with the Flames in 1993, remains the lone Nova Scotia player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Glenn Cratty/ALLSPORT )

Sitting third in top pointgetters from Nova Scotia is Bobby Smith, who was born in North Sydney, N.S., before moving to Ontario at an early age. Smith finished his career with 1,036 points.

Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand of Hammonds Plains, N.S., sits in fourth position with 664 points, followed by Bridgewater, N.S.'s Glen Murray, whose career saw him record 651 points.

MORE TOP STORIES